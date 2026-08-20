Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: two injured
Today, August 20, Russian forces are attacking communities in the Zaporizhzhia district of the Zaporizhzhia region, leaving people injured.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
In Kushuhum, a Russian FPV drone attacked a passenger car in the yard of a private house. A 39-year-old man was injured.
In Vilne, a 40-year-old man was injured when an enemy drone struck the outskirts of the village.
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