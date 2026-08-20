PM holds meeting with Rada leadership and factions on 2026–2027 budget

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi held a meeting with the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and the leaders of all parliamentary factions and groups on budget challenges for 2026–2027. The finance minister and economy minister also attended the meeting.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a Telegram post by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi.

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Budget challenges and international financing discussed

The participants separately discussed joint work on government bills that are essential to securing sufficient external financing to cover existing needs.

This includes funding the country’s defense capability, maintaining financial stability and ensuring the uninterrupted financing of critical social expenditures.

"We agreed to work together to fulfill the commitments required to secure international financing and to seek acceptable solutions," Koretskyi said.

He also promised his full personal involvement and the participation of all responsible ministers in this work.

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Funding for Defense Forces named a priority

According to the prime minister, one of the main priorities is ensuring that the necessary needs of the Defense Forces are funded.

The timely financing of all critical expenditures also remains an important task.

Koretskyi described the dialogue with the Verkhovna Rada leadership and the leaders of parliamentary factions and groups as constructive and productive.

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