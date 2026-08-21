Ukraine should follow Israel’s example and mobilize women, - Reznikov

Former Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that military service in Ukraine should apply to all citizens—both men and women.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement in an interview with "Radio Liberty".

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"If we truly want to solve this problem, we need to look at the successful experiences of countries that have implemented it. The country closest to us today in terms of the level of threat is the State of Israel… There, all women serve in the military, just like men," Reznikov noted.

To do this, he noted, parliament must make the necessary changes to the law.

"The Verkhovna Rada must make a decision and amend the law to stipulate that the universal military duty to defend the country applies to all citizens of Ukraine. Gender equality means that women must also serve in the army. And then we will immediately double our mobilization resources. It’s clear that there are military positions and specialties that women can easily fill, and they don’t need to go to the battlefield. They fill many positions in the rear, in support roles, and then men can be redeployed from rear positions closer to the front... And here the question is, is society ready to say that, like Israel, we can survive only if everyone believes that Ukraine must be defended," said the former minister.

First, an information campaign is needed

Reznikov emphasized that we must start not with compulsory mobilization, but with an information campaign and a shift in public perception of military duty.

"The word ‘mobilization’ already implies coercion. But I’m talking about something else. I’m saying we need to start with an information campaign to create a clear understanding within society. We need to build confidence among the majority that women, too, must defend the country alongside men. If this sentiment begins to dominate society, the Verkhovna Rada will easily enter the chamber, press the buttons, and the bill will be approved," the former minister concluded.

Read more: No changes regarding mobilization of women are currently being considered in Rada, - servant of people Cherniev