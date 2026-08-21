Russia may intensify its terror against civilians, we must be prepared, - USF Commander Brovdi

Robert (Madyar) Brovdi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, warned of a possible continuation of Russian attacks. He described the confrontation with Russia as a "crucial test of endurance" and urged Ukrainians to keep their nerves of steel and remain vigilant.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a post by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces on Telegram.

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"We are on high alert at the front, returning the enemy’s pain to the swamps, and when we remain silent – we do so too. I wish civilians resilience and composure – difficult trials lie ahead," wrote Madyar.

The "civilisational chasm" between Ukraine and Russia

According to Brovdi, there is "not a doctrinal but a civilisational chasm" between Ukrainians and Russians – ranging from personal agency and values to attitudes towards human life.

He emphasised that the defence forces are pushing the war back to where it came from – to Russia – by striking targets that fund and sustain the Kremlin’s war machine. However, the commander noted, the occupiers are responding with widespread terror against Ukraine’s civilian population, resulting in the deaths of innocent people – and Russia will only intensify this strategy of "punishing civilians".

Brovdi urged people not to fall for PSYOPs

The commander urged Ukrainians to remain vigilant around the clock and not to be distracted by emotional content or information and psychological operations.

He also wished Ukrainians "nerves of steel and an unyielding spirit" and urged them to look after themselves and those around them.

According to Brovdi, the confrontation with Russia is not a sprint but a marathon with significant obstacles and a "fateful test of endurance".

Read more: Russia plans to launch 200 missiles at Ukraine in a single attack, - USF Commander Madyar (updated)