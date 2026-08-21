UAVs attacked Perm: local oil refinery is believed to have been targeted. VIDEO

On the morning of 21 August, explosions were heard in Perm, as Russian air defences repelled a drone attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to local residents, several powerful explosions were heard in the city’s Industrial District. Subsequently, the sound of Russian air defence systems in action could be heard.

Preliminary reports suggest that the drones may have targeted the LUKOIL-Permnefteorgsintez (PNOS) oil refinery. The facility has been the target of drone attacks on several previous occasions.

Information regarding the possible consequences of the attack is currently being verified.

Read more: Russia claims 726 drones attacked Moscow and Tatarstan

What is known about PNOS?

LUKOIL-Permnefteorgsintez (PNOS) in Perm is a very large and strategically important oil refinery, not merely an oil depot.

It has been in operation since 1958 and became part of the LUKOIL Group in 1991.

Capacity: approximately 13.1 million tonnes of crude oil per year, according to current estimates.

PNOS has deep-refining units — in particular, hydrocracking, catalytic cracking and coking. Finished products are transported by rail, road, river and oil pipeline.

This means that in the event of serious damage to individual units, this could potentially affect not only the production of petrol or diesel, but also the overall volume of oil refining and the region’s fuel supply.