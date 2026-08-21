Morning attacks by Russian Federation on Zaporizhzhia and region: woman was killed, four people were injured
On the morning of August 21, Russian troops launched a series of strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district. A 46-year-old woman was killed in the attacks, and four other people were injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional State Administration.
A woman was killed as a result of a KAB strike on Komyshuvas
This morning, a Russian guided bomb struck a private home in Komyshuvas. The house was destroyed, and nearby buildings were also damaged.
A 46-year-old woman was killed, and a 53-year-old man was injured.
Russian drones injured three people in Kushugum
This morning, a Russian FPV drone struck a private home in Kushugum. A 46-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were injured.
Another man, aged 59, was injured when a drone struck an open area.
In Balabino, an FPV drone attacked a car
Also this morning in Balabino, a Russian FPV drone struck a car parked in the yard of a private home. A 59-year-old man was injured.
All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password