Morning attacks by Russian Federation on Zaporizhzhia and region: woman was killed, four people were injured

On the morning of August 21, Russian troops launched a series of strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district. A 46-year-old woman was killed in the attacks, and four other people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional State Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A woman was killed as a result of a KAB strike on Komyshuvas

This morning, a Russian guided bomb struck a private home in Komyshuvas. The house was destroyed, and nearby buildings were also damaged.

A 46-year-old woman was killed, and a 53-year-old man was injured.

Russian drones injured three people in Kushugum

This morning, a Russian FPV drone struck a private home in Kushugum. A 46-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were injured.

Another man, aged 59, was injured when a drone struck an open area.

In Balabino, an FPV drone attacked a car

Also this morning in Balabino, a Russian FPV drone struck a car parked in the yard of a private home. A 59-year-old man was injured.

All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care.

Read more on "Censor.NET": Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv Regions Under Attack by Russia: One Dead and 27 Injured