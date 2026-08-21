NATO Military Committee to visit Ukraine in October, - Drapatyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy held talks with Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee. During the talks, the parties agreed on a visit by the NATO Military Committee to Ukraine in October.

According to Censor.NET, Drapatyi announced this on his Facebook page.

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He noted that the NATO Military Committee last visited Ukraine eight years ago.

The Commander-in-Chief thanked Dragone for his personal stance and consistent support for Ukraine at the highest levels of the Alliance’s military leadership.

Drapaty spoke about the priorities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

During the conversation, Drapatyi briefed the admiral on the situation at the front and the Ukrainian army’s key needs.

Among the priorities, he cited long-range strikes, flexible infantry tactics, and the automation of the front lines.

Separately, the parties discussed Ukraine's air defense.

"The admiral has visited us three times, has seen the situation firsthand, and you can tell that in conversation," Drapatyi noted.

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