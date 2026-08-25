July was deadliest month for civilians in Ukraine in over four years, - UN

July was the deadliest month for Ukraine’s civilian population in over four years: at least 437 people were killed and more than 2,600 were injured.

According to Censor.NET, Tom Fletcher, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, made this statement at a UN Security Council meeting marking Ukraine’s Independence Day, as reported by Ukrinform.

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Record civilian casualties

According to Fletcher, in the first half of 2026, the number of civilian casualties in Ukraine rose by 37 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General said he had visited Ukraine last week. In Kherson, he saw first-hand the consequences of Russian drone attacks on the civilian population.

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This year, the number of FPV drone attacks has risen by 60 per cent. According to Fletcher, such strikes often result in civilian deaths and injuries.

In one hospital, situated a kilometre from the river that marks the front line, 70 per cent of civilian patients are being treated for blast injuries. Most of these were sustained as a result of FPV drone attacks.

"July was the deadliest month for civilians in Ukraine in over four years: at least 437 people were killed and over 2,600 wounded," Fletcher noted.

Read more: Russia urged to agree to full ceasefire: statement backed by more than 50 countries

The UN is preparing for winter and calling for the protection of civilians

In the first half of the year, humanitarian organisations provided assistance to over 3 million people in Ukraine.

Ahead of winter, the UN has also launched a $358 million winter response plan. It is designed to assist 2 million people.

Fletcher separately expressed concern over the escalating situation in the Black Sea. He said this could have wider humanitarian consequences.

"It is vital that grain, fuel and fertiliser flow unhindered. Persistent diplomacy is needed to mitigate the risks to communities in the region and far beyond," said the UN Deputy Secretary-General.

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Fletcher also called on members of the UN Security Council to strengthen the protection of international humanitarian law, prepare humanitarian organisations for the coming winter, and engage in dialogue with states and companies that are developing and deploying new military technologies.

"The people I have met do not need more words from us about their resilience. They need protection. They need help and, above all, they need this war to end," Fletcher emphasised.

It was previously reported that more than 50 countries have called on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.