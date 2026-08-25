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Enemy launched missile attack on Kharkiv: one person was killed
One person was killed in Kharkiv as a result of a rocket attack on the night of August 25.
According to Censor.NET, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on his Telegram channel.
A rocket struck an industrial area
According to Terekhov, rockets struck an industrial area in the Osnovianskyi District of Kharkiv.
The mayor later reported that one person was killed as a result of the enemy shelling.
Earlier, it was reported that a 16-story residential building in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district was damaged as a result of an enemy attack.
Also, in Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone damaged an apartment building, and a fire broke out in one of the apartments.
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