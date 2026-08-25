Enemy launched missile attack on Kharkiv: one person was killed

One person was killed in Kharkiv as a result of a rocket attack on the night of August 25.

According to Censor.NET, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on his Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A rocket struck an industrial area

According to Terekhov, rockets struck an industrial area in the Osnovianskyi District of Kharkiv.

The mayor later reported that one person was killed as a result of the enemy shelling.

Earlier, it was reported that a 16-story residential building in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district was damaged as a result of an enemy attack.

Also, in Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone damaged an apartment building, and a fire broke out in one of the apartments.

Read more: Russians struck outskirts of Kharkiv: three dead, several injured