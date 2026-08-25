Zelenskyy on Trump’s Independence Day greetings: These words, much like sound of Patriot launch, lift our spirits

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Ukraine on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its independence.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"I received warm and heartening congratulations from President Trump on the 35th Anniversary of the Restoration of Ukraine’s Independence" he said.

Watch more: World’s first parade of military unmanned systems and UGVs took place in Kyiv. VIDEO

Trump's greeting

Dear Mr. President: On behalf of the American people, I congratulate you and the citizens of Ukraine on your Independence Day. August 24 is a day to celebrate our enduring friendship built on 35 years of diplomatic relations, a bond that has only deepened since Ukraine gained its independence. With courageous, brave, and talented people, you have built a great country. As you commemorate this important occasion, know that the United States stands in admiration of your resilient spirit, honors your sacrifices, and remains confident in your future as a sovereign, prosperous nation. Let us seize this moment to end the conflict and build a durable, lasting peace that unleashes the tremendous potential of Ukraine for generations to come. Sincerely, Donald J. Trump

"These words, much like the sound of a Patriot PAC-3 launch, lift our spirits and give hope that lives can be protected from Russia’s savage attacks and that a dignified peace can be achieved. Thank you, President Trump and all Americans, for your support and congratulations!" replied the president of Ukraine.

Read more: Russia launches up to 1,000 aerial targets per day, we must be competitive in number of long-range strikes – Zelenskyy