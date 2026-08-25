Russia launched massive airstrike on Kramatorsk: 11 people were injured, including two-month-old infant (updated). PHOTOS

Russian troops launched a massive airstrike on Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Residential infrastructure and apartment complexes in the city were hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk Military Administration.

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According to preliminary reports, there are casualties as a result of the attack. The number of injured and the extent of the damage are currently being determined.

Emergency services are on the scene in Kramatorsk

All relevant services are working at the sites of the strikes. Experts are assessing the consequences of the Russian attack and providing necessary assistance to the victims.

Information regarding the consequences of the massive airstrike is being verified.

A two-month-old infant is among the victims

"At least 11 people were injured as a result of today's strikes on Kramatorsk. A two-month-old infant is among the injured," the city council reported.

It is noted that the enemy struck the city at least eight times this morning. According to preliminary information, aerial bombs were used.

Numerous high-rise buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

"We are assessing the full extent of the damage caused by these strikes. All relevant emergency services are on the scene," the city council stated.

Consequences of the attack





















See more: Russia drops 9 aerial bombs on Kramatorsk: 1 killed, 11 injured. PHOTOS