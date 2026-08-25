At present, there are no pledges from other countries regarding missiles for Ukraine’s air defence system, - Wadephul

Germany has not yet received any specific commitments from its partners regarding the transfer of additional air defence systems or missiles for them to Ukraine, said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

He stated this in an interview with t-online, according to Censor.NET.

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Following his visit to Kharkiv, the German minister told a journalist whether he had managed to secure pledges from other countries regarding the transfer of air defence systems or missiles to Ukraine.

"The progress is that our requests are at least not being rejected. But the sober conclusion is this: we have not yet received any promises," said Wadephul.

The German Foreign Minister said he was returning from Ukraine with "compelling arguments" and would work tirelessly to achieve concrete results.

Read more: Allies will be able to find missiles for Patriot systems for Ukraine, - Wadephul