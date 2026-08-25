Five people have been injured, including 16-year-old girl, as result of Russian Federation’s attack on Izium

This afternoon, 25 August, Russian occupying forces shelled Izium in the Kharkiv region, resulting in injuries and casualties.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

It is reported that five people were injured as a result of this attack, including a 16-year-old girl.

In addition, a further five people suffered an acute stress reaction, including an 11-year-old girl.

Medical staff are providing all those affected with the necessary care.

What led up to it

As a reminder, on the morning of 24 August, Russian occupiers shelled Izium in the Kharkiv region. One man was killed in the attack and a further nine people were injured, including a child.

Watch more: Registered 27 Starlink devices for ruscists: SSU detains Russian agent in Kharkiv region. VIDEO+PHOTO