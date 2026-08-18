Registered 27 Starlink devices for ruscists: SSU detains Russian agent in Kharkiv region. VIDEO+PHOTO

A Russian agent who was registering Starlink terminals for the invaders has been detained in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It is known that the man registered 27 satellite communication terminals in Izium, near the front line.

"The Russian invaders hoped to use these devices to coordinate assault units and drone strikes in the Kharkiv region. SSU officers foiled the enemy’s plans and detained the agent at his place of residence in the district centre," the statement reads.

Read more: Russia can create its own analogue of Starlink within a year, - Brovdi

Who was working for the enemy?

The tasks set by the Russians were carried out by an unemployed displaced person from the temporarily occupied city of Khrustalnyi (formerly Krasnyi Luch) in the Luhansk region.

He came to the attention of the Russian security services after moving to Izium whilst searching for ‘easy’ money on Instagram.

"In exchange for money, he first registered a Starlink station in his own name and passed on the relevant details to his handler, who was based in the temporarily occupied part of eastern Ukraine.

Subsequently, a Russian intelligence officer instructed the agent to verify further satellite equipment. To this end, the suspect enlisted the help of local residents.

It has also been established that the agent was tasked with tracking the coordinates of the Defence Forces, which the ruscists were using to prepare shelling attacks," the Security Service said.

Read more: Starlink restrictions to counter UAVs: initial steps have already yielded rapid results, - Fedorov

The man was counting on being ‘evacuated’ to the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, but the SSU thwarted the enemy’s plans.

A smartphone containing evidence of his collaboration with the Russian Federation was seized from the detainee.

He has now been charged with high treason and is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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