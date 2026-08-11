SpaceX makes it harder to operate Polish Starlink terminals in Ukraine: new roaming restrictions from 17 August

SpaceX is changing its policy on the use of Starlink satellite internet for accounts registered in Poland. The changes will primarily affect volunteer-supplied and privately owned terminals widely used by Ukrainian military personnel and civilians both on the frontline and in the rear.

This was reported by Polish financial news outlet Money.pl, according to Censor.NET.

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Poland will reportedly be removed from the service’s list of countries in its "European zone". As a result, devices taken out of the country will be able to operate continuously abroad for no more than 30 days. After that, their owners will have to confirm their identity and undergo additional verification.

The rules have applied to new customers since July and will take effect for existing Starlink users on 17 August.

Why Poland was excluded from Starlink’s European zone

Under SpaceX rules, moving between countries within the "European zone" (which includes Czechia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Romania and most EU countries) is not considered use of the service abroad. However, Poland has been removed from this list.

Elon Musk’s company has not officially commented on the reasons for the rule change. In Poland, the decision has been linked to two main factors:

Public disputes: An escalating conflict on social media between Elon Musk and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski over funding and their respective roles in providing Ukraine with communications services. Combating resale: SpaceX’s efforts to stop the grey-market resale of terminals purchased at preferential prices in Poland and their use outside their intended country.

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According to available data, Poland has purchased more than 20,000 Starlink terminals for Ukraine at its own expense and pays monthly for their use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, critical infrastructure and civilian facilities.

Who faces restrictions and who will be unaffected

The rule change will be applied selectively and will depend on how the satellite kits were procured and registered:

Government and corporate contracts: The new restrictions will not apply to terminals centrally purchased by the Polish government and transferred to Ukraine.

The new restrictions to terminals centrally purchased by the Polish government and transferred to Ukraine. Private and volunteer-supplied terminals subject to restrictions: The changes will directly affect devices purchased in Poland by individuals and volunteer organisations and operated in Ukraine in roaming mode. After 30 days of continuous operation, the system will require additional identity (verification) from the owner or offer a switch to a more expensive international plan.

Read more: Nawrocki’s office denies that Poland will stop paying for Starlink for Ukraine