Musk’s actions have negative impact on young people, - Spanish Prime Minister

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez accused Elon Musk of violating national law.

He made this statement during a speech in parliament in Madrid on Wednesday, February 11, according to Bloomberg, as reported by Censor.NET.

Accusations against Musk

According to the head of the Spanish government, the owner of social network X is harming the mental health of teenagers.

Sánchez recalled that Musk had previously criticized the Spanish government's intentions. This refers to the initiative to restrict children's access to social media. Controversy also arose over plans to legalize around 500,000 migrants.

"Musk is a billionaire who constantly violates Spanish laws and destroys the mental health not only of society as a whole, but also of the most vulnerable segments of the population, such as our youth," Sanchez said.

Read more: Elon Musk became first person with fortune of over $500 billion

Europe discusses age restrictions for social media users

The prime minister called social media platforms "an incapacitated state." He stressed that the country must establish clear rules for their operation.

According to Sanchez, people are making money off the mental health of citizens. This is especially true for adolescents under the age of 16.

Spain is considering banning social media use for children under 16. Similar initiatives are being discussed in the UK. Denmark also plans to introduce strict restrictions for young people.