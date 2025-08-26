Nawrocki’s office denies that Poland will stop paying for Starlink for Ukraine

Polish President Karol Nawrocki's veto of the law on assistance to Ukrainian refugees will not lead to the disconnection of the Starlink Internet in Ukraine, which is funded by the Polish side.

This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Poland, Zbigniew Bogucki, Censor.NET reports citing Liga.

Bogucki denied the statement by Minister of Digitalisation Krzysztof Gawkowski about the risk of disconnecting Starlink terminals, as Poland allegedly would not be able to pay for services due to Nawrocki's veto.

"The veto does not disconnect Ukraine from the Starlink Internet, as the costs of this connection are financed based on the provisions of the current legislation, and the draft submitted to the Sejm by the President of the Republic of Poland supports this state of affairs," Bogucki wrote.

He noted that the parliament would "effectively" consider the presidential initiative in September, before the deadline. According to the current Polish legislation, support for Starlink's communications is provided until 30 September 2025.

Nawrocki's office also denied Gawkowski's statement about "the end of support for storing the data of the Ukrainian administration in a safe place". Bogucki accused the country's Minister of Digitalisation, who called Nawrocki's veto a "gift for Putin", of manipulation and disinformation.

"To paraphrase your post, we can say: I can't imagine a better gift for Putin than to engage in Russian disinformation to sow discord between Poles and Ukrainians," the head of the Polish President's Office was indignant.