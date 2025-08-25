Nawrocki’s veto deprives Ukraine of Polish funding for Starlink access – Deputy PM Gawkowski

Poland will not be able to finance access to Starlink satellite internet for Ukraine due to President Karol Nawrocki’s veto of a law on aid for Ukrainian refugees.

This was stated by Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski, Censor.NET reports.

"The presidential veto slashes indiscriminately! Karol Nawrocki, with his decision, is cutting off the internet in Ukraine, because in fact this is his decision on the law to support Ukrainian citizens. This is the end of Starlink internet that Poland supplies to a fighting Ukraine. This is also the end of support for storing Ukrainian administration data in a safe location," he stressed.

Gawkowski said he could not imagine a "better gift" for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s army than disconnecting Ukraine from the internet.

He emphasized that President Nawrocki’s actions harm people fighting for their independence while simultaneously helping Russia.

The Polish politician called the decision a "betrayal of a neighbor."

As a reminder, Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the law regulating aid to Ukrainian refugees.