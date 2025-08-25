2 443 15
Ministry of Digital Transformation holds consultations with Poland on funding Starlink for Ukraine after Nawrocki’s veto
Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation has said that consultations with Poland are underway regarding funding for Starlink systems in Ukraine.
The ministry told Suspilne about this in a comment, Censor.NET reports.
"We are currently working on this issue with the Polish side in consultations," the ministry said.
As reported earlier, Poland will not be able to finance access to Starlink satellite internet for Ukraine due to President Karol Nawrocki’s veto of a law on aid for Ukrainian refugees.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password