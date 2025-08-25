Ministry of Digital Transformation holds consultations with Poland on funding Starlink for Ukraine after Nawrocki’s veto

Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation has said that consultations with Poland are underway regarding funding for Starlink systems in Ukraine.

The ministry told Suspilne about this in a comment, Censor.NET reports.

"We are currently working on this issue with the Polish side in consultations," the ministry said.

As reported earlier, Poland will not be able to finance access to Starlink satellite internet for Ukraine due to President Karol Nawrocki’s veto of a law on aid for Ukrainian refugees.

