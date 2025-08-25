ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5464 visitors online
News Starlink for Ukraine
2 443 15

Ministry of Digital Transformation holds consultations with Poland on funding Starlink for Ukraine after Nawrocki’s veto

Ukraine’s Digital Ministry says it is in talks with Poland on Starlink for Ukraine

Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation has said that consultations with Poland are underway regarding funding for Starlink systems in Ukraine.

The ministry told Suspilne about this in a comment, Censor.NET reports.

"We are currently working on this issue with the Polish side in consultations," the ministry said.

As reported earlier, Poland will not be able to finance access to Starlink satellite internet for Ukraine due to President Karol Nawrocki’s veto of a law on aid for Ukrainian refugees.

Read more: Polish military will not participate in potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Tusk

Author: 

Poland (1333) Ministry of Digital Transformation (46) Starlink (57)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 