Polish military will not participate in potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Tusk

Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine after the war ends.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk after a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Warsaw, according to Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to Tusk, Polish military personnel will not participate in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

"Poland has no intention of sending its troops to Ukraine after the war," said the head of the Polish government.

At the same time, Tusk noted that his country would play an important role in providing support.

"Poland will be responsible for logistics, organizing aid to Ukraine, and protecting the European-Russian-Belarusian border, as it is also Poland's border," said the Polish prime minister.

Deployment of support forces in Ukraine

As a reminder, the Coalition of the Willing has declared its readiness to deploy support forces in Ukraine as soon as the fighting stops.

President Trump has ruled out the possibility of deploying U.S. troops in Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

At the same time, the United Kingdom is ready to send its troops to protect the skies and ports in Ukraine, but not to the front line.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine, noting that it could be several thousand.