China does not plan to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, - Chinese Foreign Ministry

China has commented on reports that it is allegedly ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine.

Clash Report writes about it, as reported by Censor.NET.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Beijing does not plan to send peacekeepers to Ukraine.

Earlier, Welt reported that China had signalled that under certain conditions it could join the mission to deploy a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine.

