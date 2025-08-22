The Chinese Foreign Ministry commented on Zelenskyy's statements that China cannot be among the countries guaranteeing Ukraine's security.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"We believe that all parties should promote a political settlement of the 'Ukrainian crisis' in accordance with the concept of common, comprehensive, and sustainable security," said spokesperson Mao Ning.

According to her, Beijing has consistently maintained an objective and fair position on the "Ukrainian crisis," which is allegedly obvious to all interested parties.

"China is ready to continue playing a constructive role in resolving the 'crisis'," the spokeswoman added.

In her response, she also failed to address the essence of the question posed to her, which was to comment on Kyiv's reluctance to see China among Ukraine's security guarantors.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not consider China as a possible guarantor of security after the war.

