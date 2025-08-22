ENG
Rubio believes Europe should take leading role in providing security guarantees for Ukraine - CNN

Security guarantees for Ukraine Europe must play a leading role

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told his European counterparts that the US would participate in security guarantees for Ukraine, but the Trump administration believes that Europe should take the lead.

CNN writes about this, reports Censor.NET.

A European diplomat familiar with the conversation said that Rubio made the statement on Thursday during a meeting with his European counterparts.

The White House did not provide details on specific security guarantees that the US might commit to providing.

We would like to remind you that the "Coalition of the Willing" has declared its readiness to deploy support forces in Ukraine immediately after the cessation of hostilities.

The Times reported that Europeans are considering four options for security guarantees for Ukraine.

