China has announced its readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine - Welt

China has signaled that, under certain conditions, it may join the mission to deploy a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Welt with reference to EU diplomats.

It is noted that Chinese authorities have confirmed their readiness to participate in the peacekeeping contingent for Ukraine. However, it is emphasized that Beijing will be ready to do so "if the peacekeeping forces are deployed on the basis of a UN mandate."

This position of China has provoked a mixed reaction in Brussels. On the one hand, there are those who say that support from the countries of the Global South could help promote the very idea of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine.

On the other hand, "there is also a danger that China will primarily want to spy on Ukraine and take a clearly pro-Russian position instead of a neutral one in the event of a conflict," a senior EU diplomat told Welt am Sonntag.

Another argument is that most EU countries, for various reasons, prefer not to give potential peacekeepers a UN mandate.

