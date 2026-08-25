Frequent drone incidents in Moldova are likely linked to approaching elections in Russian Federation, - Parliament Speaker Grosu

In Moldova, officials have not ruled out the possibility that the frequent incidents involving drones violating the country’s airspace are linked to the approaching elections to the Russian State Duma.

This was stated by the Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament, Igor Grosu, according to Censor.NET, which cites Realitatea.

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Putin is losing the trust of the Russian people

As noted, in 2026, Moldova recorded the highest number of airspace violations.

According to the spokesperson, Moscow is attempting to intimidate not only Ukraine but also other states in the region, and the likely reason for this is the elections in the Russian Federation.

"I wouldn’t rule out that this is also linked to the electoral calendar in Russia. Putin’s party in Russia does not enjoy high approval ratings, even in their rigged polls. It only looks perfect in the rigged ones. Even Putin no longer enjoys much public trust," said Grosu.

Read more: Moldovan president calls for increased pressure on Russia after drone crashes in Moldova

Support for Ukraine

According to Grosu, the Kremlin is attempting to offset its image problems and the decline in public trust by continuing the war and intimidating Ukraine and other countries in the region.

"They are sending people to the front as if to a slaughter, trying to intimidate Ukraine, and in this case, it is clear that we are also targets," he said.

Grosu emphasised that Moldova had come under scrutiny, in particular, because of its firm stance on the war in Ukraine and the support it is providing to Kyiv.