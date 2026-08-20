Moldovan president calls for increased pressure on Russia after drone crashes in Moldova

Moldovan President Maia Sandu called for increased pressure on Russia following another violation of the country’s airspace by a Russian drone. She stressed that such incidents must stop.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a post by Maia Sandu on social media platform X.

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Sandu condemns Russian attacks

The head of Moldova said that her country strongly condemned Russia’s overnight attacks on Ukraine.

"Our airspace was violated again, and a drone crashed on Moldovan territory. Much more pressure must be put on Russia to bring this to an end," Sandu said.

Read more: Drone crashed in Romania, Moldova announced six-minute border violation

Drone debris found in Moldova

According to experts’ preliminary findings, the debris belonged to a "Geran"-type unmanned aerial vehicle.

It was previously reported that a drone also crashed in Romania on the night of August 20. It was found in an unpopulated area.