NATO Military Committee to discuss assistance to Ukraine on 18–19 September

On 18–19 September, NATO’s Military Committee, the Alliance’s highest military authority, will meet at the Chiefs of Defence level and discuss, among other issues, military assistance to Ukraine.

The Alliance’s press service reported this, according to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda.

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What is known?

"The Military Committee will meet at the Chiefs of Defence level on 18–19 September 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The meeting will be chaired by Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chair of the Military Committee (CMC)," the press service said.

General Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), and Admiral Pierre Vandier, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (SACT), will also participate.

"NATO’s senior military leaders will discuss the next steps following the NATO Summit in Ankara, including further strengthening the Alliance’s collective deterrence and defence, innovation and technology, as well as support for Ukraine," the Alliance’s press service added.

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