President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that, in the event of a potential Russian attack on Estonia, the country should be defended by its NATO allies.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis in Kyiv, as reported by "Ukrinform".

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Estonia must be defended by its NATO allies

When asked whether Ukraine would send its troops in the event of an attack on Estonia, Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine is not a member of NATO, whereas Estonia is a member of the Alliance.

According to him, should a threat arise, Estonia would be defended simultaneously by more than 30 NATO countries.

"As far as our armed forces are concerned, Ukraine is not a member of NATO. Estonia is a member of NATO. If one believes in NATO’s strength, then in the case of Estonia – God forbid – but should any risks arise, there are more than 30 countries which, in my view, should simultaneously defend any country that is a NATO ally," said Zelenskyy.

Read more: Amid intensified Russian strikes, Ukraine is drowning in corruption and political chaos – The Economist

The Baltic states are stepping up their defences against potential attacks

It was previously reported that Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are cooperating to protect against potential Russian attacks on critical infrastructure. Such attacks could be carried out under a false flag, as the allied intelligence services have repeatedly warned.

Last month, Lithuania deployed troops to bolster the special forces. Their role is to ensure the security of the liquefied natural gas import terminal, the petroleum products terminal, the key power transmission line to Poland, and the Kruonis pumped-storage power station.

Furthermore, the leaders of the countries on NATO’s eastern flank have recently issued a public warning about possible Russian provocations on their territory. They cited intelligence reports indicating that such actions are being prepared.