US asked Ukraine not to strike Moscow due to visit by CIA Director Ratcliffe, - Axios

The United States warned Ukraine about the visit of CIA Director John Ratcliffe to Russia and asked Kyiv not to strike Moscow while he was there.

Axios reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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CIA Director John Ratcliffe arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for talks with Russian officials. This is Ratcliffe’s first trip to Moscow since taking office and the highest-level visit by a representative of the Trump administration to Russia since January.

On the eve of Ratcliffe’s trip, the US informed Ukraine that a high-level delegation was travelling to Moscow and asked it to suspend its strikes until the delegation’s departure, according to an Axios source familiar with the situation.

It was previously reported that the Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, John Ratcliffe, flew to the Russian capital, Moscow, on 25 August to hold a series of meetings.

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What led up to it?