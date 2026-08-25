US asked Ukraine not to strike Moscow due to visit by CIA Director Ratcliffe, - Axios
The United States warned Ukraine about the visit of CIA Director John Ratcliffe to Russia and asked Kyiv not to strike Moscow while he was there.
Axios reports this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
CIA Director John Ratcliffe arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for talks with Russian officials. This is Ratcliffe’s first trip to Moscow since taking office and the highest-level visit by a representative of the Trump administration to Russia since January.
- On the eve of Ratcliffe’s trip, the US informed Ukraine that a high-level delegation was travelling to Moscow and asked it to suspend its strikes until the delegation’s departure, according to an Axios source familiar with the situation.
It was previously reported that the Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, John Ratcliffe, flew to the Russian capital, Moscow, on 25 August to hold a series of meetings.
What led up to it?
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Russian media report that Putin had a very large-scale event scheduled for this Tuesday, involving hundreds of people, but that it was rescheduled a few days ago.
- It should be noted that CIA Director William Burns last visited Russia in person in November 2021 to warn against military action against Ukraine and to ascertain the reasons behind the build-up of Russian troops near the borders.
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