US Space Force is monitoring every centimetre of Strait of Hormuz, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has stated that all mines in the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz have been removed or detonated.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in his statement in Kh.

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The Strait of Hormuz is under surveillance, with zero tolerance for mines

According to Trump, Iran has been given a stern warning regarding the possibility of further mining of the strait.

The US President has stated that any ship or vessel that lays new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed.

"Any ship or boat that lays new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed," Trump said.

He also stated that, with the assistance of the US Space Force, every square centimetre of the Strait of Hormuz is being monitored.

According to him, a zero-tolerance policy towards the planting of landmines is now fully in force.

Read more: Iran will not open Strait of Hormuz until US meets number of conditions, - Speaker of Parliament

Trump also mentioned Iran’s nuclear facilities

Apart from the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the US President stated that the United States is monitoring Mount Pikax and three other nuclear sites in Iran, which have already been destroyed.

It was previously reported that a new US operation against Iran had been launched with the aim of weakening the Iranian regime and its allies. The operation has been named ‘Economic Exile’.

It was also reported that Trump has changed his strategy towards Iran and is now relying on sanctions and a wait-and-see approach rather than military action.

Furthermore, the US President has previously stated that he considers the Strait of Hormuz to be US territory. According to him, Washington controls the entire region.