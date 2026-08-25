Russia attacks Ukraine with strike and jet-powered UAVs: Air raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

On the evening of August 25, Russian UAVs were detected moving through Ukrainian airspace. Air raid alerts were declared in several regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 8:03 p.m. — Chernihiv: a jet-powered UAV heading towards the city from the west.

At 8:10 p.m. — a UAV heading towards the Odesa region from over the Black Sea near Zatoka.

At 8:21 p.m. — a jet-powered UAV in the west of the Chernihiv region, heading south. A jet-powered UAV in the Odesa region heading towards Svitlohirske, as well as a UAV approaching Kharkiv from the north.

At 8:31 p.m. — guided aerial bombs heading towards the Sumy region.

Updated information

At 9:24 p.m. — Zaporizhzhia: a jet-powered UAV heading towards the city from the west.

At 9:29 p.m. — guided aerial bombs heading towards the Dnipropetrovsk region.

At 9:31 p.m. — guided aerial bombs heading towards the Kherson region.

At 9:52 p.m. — Zaporizhzhia: a UAV heading towards the city from the south. Kharkiv: a UAV heading towards the city from the north.

At 9:56 p.m. — guided aerial bombs in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Updated information

At 10:52 p.m. — Sumy: a jet-powered UAV heading towards the city.

Stay in safe places during the air raid alert!

Earlier, it was reported that the occupiers attacked Kharkiv with a jet-powered drone: four people were injured, and around ten houses were damaged.

Read more: Enemy attacked Chernihiv with drones: people injured, critical infrastructure facilities damaged (updated)