Oil refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, is on fire following night-time attack. VIDEO+PHOTO
On the night of Tuesday 25 August 2026, drones attacked the Nizhny Novgorod Region of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.
Initial details
Citing information from local residents, the publication claims that the oil refinery in Kstovo is on fire.
Videos published online show the aftermath of the attack.
No further information is available at this time.
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