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News UAV attack on oil refinery of Russia
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Oil refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, is on fire following night-time attack. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the night of Tuesday 25 August 2026, drones attacked the Nizhny Novgorod Region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

Citing information from local residents, the publication claims that the oil refinery in Kstovo is on fire.

Videos published online show the aftermath of the attack.

Watch more: Aftermath of strike on gas and condensate processing unit at Russia’s Afipsky refinery. SATELLITE IMAGES

The Kstovo oil refinery is on fire

Горить нпз у Кстово

No further information is available at this time.

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Oil refineries (461) Strikes on RF (993) Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation (12)
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