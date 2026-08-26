24 servicemen received bonuses despite disciplinary violations: SBI reported suspicion to officer

In the Sumy region, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) notified a deputy battalion commander that he was under suspicion; according to the investigation, he systematically ignored disciplinary violations by his subordinates. Due to his inaction, 24 service members unjustifiably received nearly 1 million hryvnias in bonuses and allowances.

The State Bureau of Investigations reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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"As part of the nationwide special operation 'Justice for Soldiers', officials from the State Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Military Law Enforcement Service, served a notice of suspicion to the deputy commander of one of the battalions carrying out combat missions in the Sumy region. "Due to his inaction, his subordinates unjustifiably received nearly 1 million hryvnias in bonuses and allowances," the statement reads.

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Did not report the disciplinary violation

The officer was responsible for military discipline in the unit and was required to report any violations to the command. This included, in particular, the use of alcohol and other prohibited substances by subordinates.

However, according to the investigation, the deputy battalion commander systematically ignored such incidents. Even after the violations were documented by personnel from the Military Law Enforcement Service, he did not respond to them or report them to the command.

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Those who violated discipline received bonuses

As a result, 24 service members who had repeatedly violated discipline continued to receive bonuses and allowances that they should have been denied.

Due to the officer’s inaction, they received nearly 1 million hryvnias without justification. In addition to the financial loss to the state, covering up such violations could have negatively impacted the combat readiness of the unit, which is carrying out missions under martial law.

The charge carries a sentence of 8 years in prison

The deputy battalion commander has been notified that he is suspected of negligent conduct by a military officer in the performance of his duties, resulting in serious consequences, committed under martial law (Article 425, Part 4, of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The penalty under this section provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment.

During the pretrial investigation, the officer voluntarily reimbursed the state for the full amount of the damages caused.

The Sumy Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Defense Affairs in the Central Region is overseeing the proceedings.