Military base and track for armored train trains are being built in Belarus near border with Ukraine

A few dozen kilometers from the Ukrainian border in Belarus, a new military complex is under construction. A railroad track is being laid to the site, and a platform is being built for the rapid unloading of heavy wheeled and tracked vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, the Belarusian service of "Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty" reports this, citing project documentation obtained by the "Belarusian Railway Workers' Community."

Read more on our Telegram channel

The track is designed to accommodate 60 railcars

The facility is being built in the Gomel Region near the village of Yakimivka. Officially, the project is titled "Construction of a Training Ground in the Gomel Region." The client is the Belarusian "Military Design Institute."

A separate access track is being laid to the training ground. It is designed to accommodate 60 railcars at a time. A special loading platform with a ramp is also planned, allowing armored vehicles to be quickly unloaded directly from military trains.

The railway junction will become part of a larger military complex that has been under construction near Gomel since late 2023.

On official cadastral maps, the eastern part of the territory is designated as a "military town," and the western part as a "training and tactical range." Construction of some of the buildings in the military town was completed in June 2026. Work is currently focused on the railway infrastructure.

Read more: Lukashenko congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day, wishing them "peace and good health"

There are plans to station a new airborne assault brigade at the base

The 37th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Belarusian Special Operations Forces is expected to be stationed at the new facility.

The unit was formed in 2025 on the orders of Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian authorities explained the creation of the brigade by the need to "strengthen the southern front" and cited alleged threats from Ukraine.