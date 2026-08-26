Zelenskyy responded to Nawrocki’s letter: We aim to develop ties whilst taking level-headed approach to threats

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy replied to a letter of congratulations on Independence Day from the Polish leader Karol Nawrocki.

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"We will always remember Poland’s support, its open hearts and doors, from the very first days of the Russian invasion. We are committed to developing ties between our two strong nations – based on respect and a truthful approach to the past, a sober assessment of contemporary threats, and optimism regarding our shared future within the EU and NATO," Zelenskyy replied to Nawrocki’s letter.

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Letter from the President of Poland

In his message congratulating Ukraine on Independence Day, Nawrocki said:

"The Republic of Poland was the first country in the world to recognise Ukraine’s independence, which was a demonstration of its recognition of the Ukrainian people’s aspiration for freedom. This decision also served as an invitation to build good-neighbourly relations in the region, based on mutual respect. And although many bilateral issues have been resolved during this period, whilst others require more time and goodwill, the fact remains that we have been and continue to be neighbours."

The Polish leader expressed his hope that Ukraine would restore its territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

"I also hope that Ukraine’s military personnel and civilians, who prove their love for their homeland every day through this war, will take their rightful place in Ukrainian history, serving as an inspiration to future generations and demonstrating what true patriotism and heroism really mean," he said.