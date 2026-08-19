Ukraine has been unsuccessfully seeking permission to conduct exploration work in Poland for several months, - Ambassador Bodnar

Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland, has stated that for several months now he has been unsuccessfully seeking to obtain at least one permit for Ukrainian specialists to carry out exploration work on Polish territory.

The ambassador said this during a broadcast on RMF 24 radio, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Statement by the Ambassador

During the interview, the diplomat urged people not to stir up public opinion in Poland over the claim that Ukraine is refusing to grant the Polish side permission to carry out search and exhumation work.

"Ukraine systematically issues permits, one by one, in accordance with requests from the Polish side. That is precisely why the working group exists… I would like to appeal to the Polish side here to issue at least one permit for exploration work in Poland", said Bodnar.

According to him, he has been trying for several months to obtain permission to carry out work in Laskiv.

"But no, we aren’t receiving it. There are always some bureaucratic restrictions. That is why I am publicly appealing for the Polish side to prepare and issue at least one permit", the diplomat added.

Read more: Poland is preparing 50th package of military aid for Ukraine, - Ambassador Bodnar

What led up to it?