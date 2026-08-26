Hungarian government has recognised Russia as threat and announced shift away from Orbán’s foreign policy, - media

Hungary’s new government has declared Russia a "threat", marking a significant departure from the pro-Russian foreign policy championed by former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

This has been reported by the German news agency dpa, according to Censor.NET.

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This classification of the Russian Federation appeared in a document setting out the guiding principles for the Hungarian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly, which was signed by the Hungarian Prime Minister, Péter Magyar.

"Hungary condemns Russia’s military aggression and fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders," the document states.

It also emphasises that Hungary recognises its eastern neighbour’s right to self-defence.

"Russia’s behaviour poses a threat to Hungary, Europe and the international order."

Budapest supports all efforts that will lead to negotiations on a "lasting peace and long-term security guarantees" for Ukraine, the document states.

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