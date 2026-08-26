Positions in Donetsk region to be strengthened by two reconfigured groupings of forces. Commanders are Prokopenko and Biletskyi – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi, the General Staff and Defence Minister Khmara, determined the sequence of further steps.

He announced this in a video address, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"First: our positions in the Donetsk region will be strengthened by two reconfigured groupings of forces. They will be commanded by Hero of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko and Hero of Ukraine Andrii Biletskyi. Today, I presented Andrii with the Hero’s Gold Star.

There was a report by General Apostol, Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Thank you, Oleh, for the considerable strength of the Air Assault Forces. I am proud of every warrior," he said.

Zelenskyy also spoke with commanders in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

"There will be more of the necessary equipment. This concerns UGVs – decisions are needed to increase both production and procurement. There will also be decisions on a more systematic approach to medium-range strikes. The Minister, the Commander-in-Chief and I agreed on the necessary personnel decisions. This is important," he added.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Drapatyi arrived in Oleksandrivka sector: discussed supplies and reinforcement. VIDEO