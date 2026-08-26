Strengthening defences in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions: Zelenskyy held a security meeting with military commanders

On Wednesday, 26 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a security meeting on the situation at the front and defence operations in key areas.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Who attended the meeting

The meeting was attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander of the Airborne Forces Oleh Apostol, Commander of the USF Robert Brovdi, Commander of the 3rd Army Corps Andrii Biletskyi, Commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine ‘Azov’ Denys Prokopenko, and Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Strengthening the defences of Zaporizhzhia and the region

According to Zelenskyy, the main focus was on the actual situation on the front line, what is needed to improve the troops’ effectiveness, and the situation in Zaporizhzhia. In particular, the President instructed that defences be strengthened in the city and the region, particularly in those areas on which other towns and communities depend.

Decisions regarding the defence of the Donetsk region

"We are also strengthening the effectiveness of the defence of the Donetsk region. Two task forces will be formed, to be commanded by Andriy Biletsky and Denys Prokopenko," added the head of state.

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