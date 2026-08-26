200,000 warheads a year: new defence company is to be established in Latvia

Estonia plans to build a factory in Latvia to produce explosives and ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, the Estonian Public Broadcasting Corporation ERR has reported on this.

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A €200 million factory

Wolfram Europa plans to invest 200 million euros in the construction of a new plant near the Latvian town of Jēkabpils.

It is expected that as early as 2027, the plant will begin synthesising explosives and manufacturing various warheads and interceptors.

According to estimates, the company will be able to produce around 100,000 anti-tank mines and 200,000 warheads each year.

Once it is operating at full capacity, the plant will provide around 200 jobs in the region. The plant will require highly qualified specialists to work there.

Read more: Estonia is using all diplomatic channels to ensure that Ukraine receives additional air defence equipment, - Karis

Latvia wants to strengthen its defence industry

Latvia’s Minister for the Economy, Viktors Valainis, described the investment as an important step for the development of the country’s defence industry.

"Investments on this scale represent a significant step forward in the development of Latvia’s defence industry and demonstrate our country’s ability to attract strategically important projects… "Our aim is to create a competitive, export-oriented defence industry that will strengthen our national security, create high value-added jobs and contribute to long-term economic growth," said Valainis.

Censor.NET had previously reported that, according to Western intelligence sources, Russia had launched a new wave of sabotage operations against European arms manufacturers.

According to sources within Western intelligence services, Russia is organising acts of sabotage at defence industries across Europe, whilst seeking to avoid any direct link to the Kremlin.

According to intelligence reports, the Russian side is recruiting members of local criminal gangs to carry out attacks. The operations are planned in such a way that they do not reach a level that could trigger the application of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty on collective defence.

This week, Latvia arrested three of its citizens on suspicion of setting fire to a drone manufacturing plant in neighbouring Estonia.