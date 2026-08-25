Estonia is using all diplomatic channels to ensure that Ukraine receives additional air defence equipment, - Karis

Estonia is unable to produce and supply air defence systems to Ukraine on its own, but is working with partners to secure them. Tallinn also plans to strengthen its cooperation with Kyiv in the field of defence manufacturing.

According to Censor.NET, the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, stated this during a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv on 25 August.

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"We are using all diplomatic means"

Kariss emphasised that Estonia is doing everything it can to ensure that Ukraine receives additional air defence and missile defence capabilities.

"At present, we are unable to manufacture them ourselves and supply them directly to Ukraine, but we are using all the diplomatic means at our disposal to ensure that ballistic missiles no longer strike the civilian population and infrastructure," said the President of Estonia.

He also pointed out that, since the start of the Russian aggression, Estonia has provided Ukraine with aid totalling 1 billion euros.

According to Karis, this support amounts to around 0.25 per cent of the country’s GDP each year.

"We hope that in doing so we have set an example for other, larger countries," he said.

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Estonia wants to produce weapons in collaboration with Ukraine

Kariss identified the development of ties between the defence sectors of Ukraine and Estonia as a separate area of cooperation. The countries plan to focus primarily on the joint production of weapon systems and the development of defence capabilities.

"Our defence sectors have a lot to offer each other, and we in Estonia have much to learn from Ukraine," emphasised Karis.

According to him, the agreement concluded between the countries is set to be an important step towards the development of such cooperation.