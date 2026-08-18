Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna has called for increased pressure on Russia following attack on Pechenihy

Following the deaths of 10 people as a result of a Russian missile strike on Pechenihy in the Kharkiv region, Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called on international partners not only to condemn Russia’s actions, but also to step up pressure on the Kremlin.

According to Censor.NET, Tsahkna wrote about this on the social media platform X.

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"The attack had only one aim – to instil terror"

The Estonian Foreign Minister stated that Russia had once again deliberately attacked innocent Ukrainians.

"Ten lives were lost as a result of an attack that had but one aim – to instil terror. These are serious violations of international law and a continuation of the practice of using human life as a weapon," emphasised Tsahkna.

According to him, such actions must be met with full accountability.

Read more: Estonia’s Foreign Minister has described isolation as only way to stop Kremlin’s terror

Pressure and isolation of Russia

Tsakhna called on the international community to continue isolating Russia and to ensure that the continuation of the war becomes increasingly costly for the Russian leadership.

"The pressure on Russia must be stepped up. The isolation must continue. The cost of aggression must rise until the Kremlin changes its calculations," the minister said.

On the morning of 18 August, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Pechenihy in the Kharkiv region. Ten people were killed in the attack.