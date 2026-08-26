Rome prepares further assistance for Ukraine: Tajani stresses importance of energy support

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that decisions on the next aid package for Ukraine are expected to be made in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, ANSA reported this.

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Italy prepares new aid package for Ukraine

Tajani said that the Italian Ministry of Defence is already preparing a new aid package for Ukraine.

According to him, the document must be signed by Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

"We will see what the timeframe will be, but it will happen fairly quickly," Tajani said at a press conference.

The minister also emphasised the importance of energy support for Ukraine ahead of winter.

"We are providing political, financial and energy support, and we will continue to do so," Tajani said.

It was previously reported that Italy was preparing a new batch of generators for Ukraine ahead of winter.

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