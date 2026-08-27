Ukraine and Finland will jointly produce drones: Stubb revealed details of deal

Drone Industry

Ukraine and Finland will jointly manufacture drones. Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that 90% of the products manufactured under the agreement will be allocated to meet Ukraine’s needs.

According to Censor.NET, Stubb said this in an exclusive interview with the "Mi-Ukraine" TV channel.

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According to him, Ukraine and Finland have already signed a framework agreement on cooperation in the field of drone manufacturing. At the same time, specific manufacturing agreements must be negotiated directly between the companies themselves.

"Everything is set. There is a so-called framework agreement on drones that we are working on. It pertains more to cooperation between governments—that is, between Zelenskyy and me. As for the companies, they are doing what they need to do among themselves. I think the door is already open. This means we will be working together," said Stubb.

The Finnish president noted that a 90-to-10 ratio is common practice in corporate contracts. According to him, once companies make the relevant decisions, the pace of production will be determined. At the same time, specific details of such agreements may be classified as military secrets.

Europe now needs Ukraine's experience

The President of Finland also highlighted Ukraine’s changing role in European security.

According to him, at the start of the full-scale war, Ukraine needed Europe’s support, but the situation has changed significantly since then.

Watch more: Documents signed on drone production in Finland for Ukraine and Europe and creation of UGV manufacturing enterprise – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

"Europe needs Ukraine just as much," Stubb noted, explaining that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have significantly more experience in modern warfare.

How will they protect manufacturing from Russian attacks?

Stubb stated that since the start of Russian aggression in 2014 and the full-scale invasion in 2022, European countries—especially NATO members and those bordering Russia—have regularly faced various types of hybrid threats.

Among them, he cited acts of sabotage targeting undersea infrastructure and cables, airspace violations, the use of drones, and Russia’s attempts to create migratory pressure at the borders.

"We are very well prepared for various scenarios and are working through them," said the President of Finland.

He added that Finnish companies and the government are aware of the risk of possible acts of sabotage, which is why they are focusing on the security of future production.

Stubb also emphasized that Finland is one of the largest suppliers of military equipment to Ukraine on a per capita basis.