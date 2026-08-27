Support for Ukraine, tougher sanctions, and pressure on Kremlin could force Russia to cease fire, - Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has outlined three conditions that would force Russia to end the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Stubb said this in an exclusive interview with the "Mi-Ukraine" TV channel.

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First, continued support for Ukraine. The West must continue to provide Ukraine with military and financial aid, as well as help meet its energy needs throughout the winter.

The second is to tighten sanctions against Russia. According to Stubb, it is necessary to raise the cost for Moscow of continuing the war.

The third is to convince Russia that continuing the war is not in its interest. According to the President of Finland, this factor depends to a large extent on Ukraine itself.

"It depends on your ability to convince Russia that ending this war is in its own best interest," Stubb said.

He added that, according to the theory of victory, if a large aggressor attacks a smaller country, the smaller country wins provided it maintains its independence and sovereignty.

"I am confident that Ukraine will do this," the Finnish leader emphasized.

The process of ending the war should consist of two stages

Stubb stated that the process of ending Russia's war against Ukraine should take place in two stages: first, there must be an unconditional ceasefire, followed by peace talks.

"I've been saying from the very beginning: this process should consist of two stages," the Finnish president noted.

According to him, the first step should be an unconditional ceasefire.

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"I have been working on this with President Trump and the Americans. President Zelenskyy and his team are calling for a ceasefire. There is only one party that does not agree to this—Russia. We simply have to continue to work together on this issue," said the Finnish president.

According to Stubb, the second stage should be peace talks.

"During which the parties are already moving toward a long-term vision of the overall situation," he explained.

Stubb also recalled the approach taken by U.S. President Donald Trump, who, early in his presidency, spoke of achieving peace "through strength."

"It can be said that Ukraine is currently in a fairly strong position," the Finnish president emphasized.

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