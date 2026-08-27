Attack on Kyiv region: warehouses are burning in Boryspil district

During the night of August 27, Russian invaders attacked the Kyiv region with strike drones and ballistic missiles. Four districts were hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the RMA.

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"A fire broke out in a warehouse in the Boryspil district as a result of the attack. Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the blaze, and all necessary emergency services are on the scene.

"Storage facilities in the Fastiv district and one private home each in the Brovary and Vyshhorod districts were also damaged," the statement said.

According to preliminary reports, there are no civilian casualties.

"The air raid alert is still in effect. Please remain in shelters and do not ignore the alarm signals. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," Tkachenko emphasized.

See more: Russia attacked Boryspil region with ballistic missiles: 2 people killed, 8 injured, gas stations and warehouses damaged (updated). PHOTOS