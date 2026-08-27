Massive Russian strike: Sybiha called on partners to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and energy security

On the night of August 26–27, Russia launched a massive strike against Ukraine, targeting ports, grain silos, energy facilities, industrial sites, and other infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated this.

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"This is state-sponsored terrorism. It is not a display of strength, but a display of helplessness. Putin cannot and will not achieve anything on the battlefield. Instead, he is relying on terrorizing our cities, ports, and critical infrastructure.

"Proving the futility of his terror will bring this war closer to an end," Sybiha said.

He added that attacks on grain infrastructure, ports, and shipping lanes are particularly harmful not only to Ukraine but also to approximately 400 million people worldwide. One hectare of Ukrainian farmland provides food for 18 people worldwide.

"We call for immediate action to address the consequences of Russian attacks on grain exports from Ukraine: additional routes, quotas, grain storage equipment, and joint efforts to ensure freedom of navigation along our sea lanes," Sybiha emphasized.

Stepping Up Support for Ukraine Ahead of Winter

The foreign minister called on allies to provide additional support packages to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience.

"We appreciate every contribution: air defense systems, power generation capacity, equipment, resources, and energy imports.

"We are grateful to all our partners who are supporting us during these difficult times. Together, we will put an end to Russia's war and restore peace in Europe," Sybiha wrote.

See more: Additional air defence systems and protection against ballistic missiles are needed to stop Russia, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS



