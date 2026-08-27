Floods in Nepal: search for 55 missing Ukrainians continues, - Foreign Ministry

As a result of the widespread flooding in Nepal, more than 1,100 people are missing, including 55 Ukrainian nationals. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with Ukrainian diplomats coordinating the search efforts with local authorities and the relatives of those missing.

This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by Censor.NET, citing UP.

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Details

As of 10.30 Kyiv time, over 1,100 people are considered missing – more than 400 local residents and over 700 tourists from nearly 30 countries worldwide. Among them are 55 Ukrainian citizens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that this includes two tourist groups comprising 47 and 7 Ukrainians, as well as one Ukrainian citizen travelling with a foreign tourist group.

According to local authorities, at least 165 people have died in the disaster zone. There is no information on whether any Ukrainian citizens are among the dead or injured.

Read more: Polish government acknowledges contribution of Ukrainian refugees: Polish economy would grind to halt if no Ukrainians went to work

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Access to many areas affected by the disaster is hampered by weather conditions. Local authorities are warning of the possibility of further flooding and landslides, the statement added.

Ukrainian diplomats are in constant contact with the relevant authorities and services conducting search operations, the relatives of those missing, and with foreign diplomats in the countries concerned to coordinate international efforts to locate tourist groups.

The authorities have received full information from Ukrainian diplomatic missions regarding all Ukrainians with whom contact cannot be established. The search continues.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Consular Service Department and the Ukrainian embassies in India and the People’s Republic of China continue to monitor the situation and are keeping the case of the disappearance of 55 Ukrainian citizens under special scrutiny," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

Read more: Nepal floods: 53 Ukrainians considered missing, Foreign Ministry says

What led up to this?

Earlier, Nepal’s tourist police reported that 53 Ukrainian citizens were considered missing following flooding on the border between Nepal and Tibet.

Read more: Deadly flood in Nepal: Foreign Ministry checks reports of two missing Ukrainians