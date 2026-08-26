Deadly flood in Nepal: Foreign Ministry checks reports of two missing Ukrainians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that no Ukrainians had been identified among those killed or injured in the flood on the border between Nepal and Tibet. However, it received two reports concerning loss of contact with two Ukrainian citizens.

The Foreign Ministry’s press service reported this in a comment to journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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What the Foreign Ministry is investigating

The ministry said that the Ukrainian embassies in India and China had promptly contacted the relevant authorities to determine whether Ukrainian citizens might be among those affected by landslides on the border between Tibet and Nepal. There is currently no information about any Ukrainians killed or injured.

"As of now, the Foreign Ministry’s hotlines have received two reports: one concerning the possible disappearance of a Ukrainian woman in the area and another concerning loss of contact with a Ukrainian man. Both reports are being promptly processed," the ministry said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, its Consular Service Department and the Ukrainian embassies in India and China are monitoring the situation and preparing recommendations for Ukrainians in the region. These will be published on the diplomatic missions’ websites.

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Flood in Nepal

A flash flood began on the morning of 26 August in Rasuwa, a northern district of Nepal, and spread to other areas downstream, including the capital, Kathmandu. The resulting mudflow severely damaged homes, marketplaces, security posts and other infrastructure in the affected area.

At least 90 people were killed, and nearly 400 went missing.

Officials from Nepal’s Flood Forecasting Division suggest that the Bhotekoshi River may have burst its banks due to a landslide caused by a magnitude 4.4 earthquake that struck Tibet that morning.

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