Ukraine has transferred humanitarian aid to flood victims in Ghana, - Ministry of Economy

The first Ukrainian agri-hub in Africa, established in Ghana as part of the Food from Ukraine initiative, delivered humanitarian aid to refugees affected by the recent floods in Accra.

According to Censor.NET, this information is reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

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The humanitarian aid handover ceremony took place on July 8 with the participation of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Ghana and the Ghana Refugee Board. The humanitarian initiative was carried out by the "Ridne" consortium (Ridne Humanitarian Food Hub in Ghana) in collaboration with the Ukrainian community in Ghana.

The humanitarian aid shipment included food and essential supplies for refugee families affected by the natural disaster.

Read more: Ukraine and Ghana are considering possibility of creating logistics hubs for food storage

During a meeting with Nasibatu Taahira Swalla, Executive Secretary of the Ghana Refugee Board, Ivan Lukachuk, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of Ukraine in the Republic of Ghana, emphasized the importance of supporting the most vulnerable segments of the population.

He also praised the efforts of the "Ridne" consortium and the Ukrainian community in Ghana, which joined forces to help those affected.

According to the diplomat, Ukrainian partners have already proven themselves to be reliable participants in humanitarian initiatives, which opens up opportunities for further cooperation.